Anti-Ukraine AfD’s leader grilled live on TV, has no place in upcoming coalition

Leader of AfD Alice Weidel who believes that Germany shouldn’t be helping Ukraine loses televised debate
byLesia Dubenko
17/02/2025
AfD lambasted
Vandalized poster of AfD, featuring its leaders Alice Weidel / Shutterstock
Germany’s far-right Putin-friendly AfD party took a considerable hit following a televised debate.

During it, CDU’s chancellor candidate, Friedrich Merz, attacked AFD’s leader, Alice Weidel, who believes the country should cut off aid to Kyiv.

“Take a look at the pictures, Mrs Weidel, and look at the people in Ukraine! You have just said a very treacherous sentence here: We are no longer perceived as neutral by Russia. No, Mrs Weidel, we are not neutral. We are not in between,” he said, adding: “We are on Ukraine’s side and together with Ukraine we are defending the political order that we have here. And the words you have just spoken here are a confirmation for me that I will do everything I can to prevent you from ever getting their hands on political responsibility in this country. These are the people we stand behind and no one else.”

After the debate, 42% of respondents dubbed Merz as the best person to reign the country, followed by incumbent Olaf Scholz (19%), and Alice Weidel (16%). Robert Habeck of the Green Party is recognized to be the worst person for the job, receiving only 13% of support.

Germany is poised to hold the election on 23 February. CDU/CSU is leading in the polls with roughly 30% of support. The respective percentage for AfD is around 21%.

Merz has already ruled out a potential coalition with AfD, opting for collaboration with the center-left parties instead.

