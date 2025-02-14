Syrskyi: Ukraine holds 500 km² of Russian territory in Kursk Oblast

The Ukrainian Army’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote on Facebook that Ukraine now has “our own security zone on Russian Federation territory along Ukraine’s border, holding about 500 square kilometers and forcing Russians to relocate their most combat-capable units from other directions.“
Syrskyi explained that last year, Russia had plans to turn the Sumy region into a “sanitary zone” and intended to develop an offensive against Kharkiv and Sumy.
“Therefore, we acted preemptively and conducted our own offensive operation, transferring military operations to enemy territory in Kursk Oblast,” he wrote.
During his visit to Sumy Oblast, Syrskyi says he analyzed the operational situation, addressed units’ needs in personnel, equipment, and ammunition, and made decisions to improve defense effectiveness.
