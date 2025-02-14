Syrskyi: Ukraine holds 500 km² of Russian territory in Kursk Oblast

The Ukrainian Army’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote on Facebook that Ukraine now has “our own security zone on Russian Federation territory along Ukraine’s border, holding about 500 square kilometers and forcing Russians to relocate their most combat-capable units from other directions.“

In August 2024, Ukraine launched an incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, expanding control to more than 1,000 km². Russia deployed thousands of troops trying to retake the territory by Trump inauguration day in mid-January, aiming to eliminate Ukrainian leverage in possible peace talks. Russia has failed to achieve its goal, as Ukraine continues to control half of the initially taken land.

Syrskyi explained that last year, Russia had plans to turn the Sumy region into a “sanitary zone” and intended to develop an offensive against Kharkiv and Sumy.

“Therefore, we acted preemptively and conducted our own offensive operation, transferring military operations to enemy territory in Kursk Oblast,” he wrote.

During his visit to Sumy Oblast, Syrskyi says he analyzed the operational situation, addressed units’ needs in personnel, equipment, and ammunition, and made decisions to improve defense effectiveness.

