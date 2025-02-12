Ukrainians have mixed opinions regarding USAID funding suspension

A recent survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) reveals divided opinions among Ukrainians regarding the suspension of USAID funding, with a majority seeing both negative consequences and elements of justice in the decision.

According to the poll conducted in early February 2025, 69% of respondents believe the USAID funding suspension will have some or significant negative consequences for Ukraine. However, 59% also see an element of fairness in the decision, suggesting that some projects may have been inefficient or engaged in unnecessary activities.

Breaking down the numbers, 22% of respondents believe the funding suspension will have a major negative impact, citing USAID’s substantial contributions to Ukraine’s development. The largest group – 47% – expects some negative impact while simultaneously viewing it as a justified consequence for perceived inefficiencies. Only 12% believe there will be minimal consequences, while 19% remain undecided.

KIIS researchers note that despite some regional variations, attitudes toward the USAID funding suspension remain notably consistent across different parts of Ukraine. They also emphasize that public awareness about USAID projects, which span various sectors from education and healthcare to independent media support, has been limited.

This survey results come amid broader changes at USAID, following the Trump administration’s decision to freeze all non-military international aid for 90 days. The agency’s operations have been effectively halted, with staff worldwide placed on administrative leave since February 7. Acting Secretary of State Marco Rubio has temporarily assumed leadership of the organization, while reports indicate plans for significant staff reductions under the Trump administration.

