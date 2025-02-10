Support us on Patreon
Latvia to send Patria armored vehicles with 700km range to Ukraine

High-speed Patria 6×6 armored vehicles from Latvia will join Ukraine’s military arsenal by late 2024, offering advanced protection and mobility features.
byOlena Mukhina
10/02/2025
2 minute read
Finnish-made Patria AMV. Source: UkrInform
The Latvian Ministry of Defense has ordered Patria 6×6 armored modular vehicles (AMVs) for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Delfi.

The Patria 6×6 is a modern multi-purpose AMV developed by the Finnish company Patria. Equipped with a powerful engine and independent suspension for each wheel, the vehicle is designed to traverse rough terrain, cross water obstacles, and move at high speeds on highways. It can reach speeds of up to 100 km per hour on roads and has an operational range of up to 700 km.

“Latvian-made armored vehicles will be delivered to Ukrainian defenders by the end of this year. This is not only a show of support for Ukraine in its fight against the occupiers but also an opportunity to test the vehicles’ durability in real combat conditions, allowing the National Armed Forces to draw valuable conclusions,” said Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds.

According to the Latvian Defense Ministry, under an intergovernmental cooperation program involving Finland, Latvia, Sweden, and Germany, Riga signed a joint agreement on 30 August 2021 to procure over 200 Patria 6×6 AMVs.

Previously, Militarnyi reported that Patria 6×6 provides crew protection with modern armor capable of withstanding small arms fire, shell fragments, and mine blasts. The vehicle can be also equipped with extra add-on armor for enhanced protection.

The spacious troop compartment accommodates up to ten soldiers, and due to its flexible modular design, the Patria 6×6 can be fitted with various weapon systems, including 12.7 mm machine guns, grenade launchers, or remotely controlled combat modules with heavy weaponry.

