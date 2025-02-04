Russia’s Astrakhan gas processing plant halts operations after Ukrainian drone attack

Gazprom’s Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant has halted operations for at least several months after sustaining severe damage from a Ukrainian drone strike overnight on 3 February, Reuters reported, citing three industry sources, according to The Moscow Times. The attack ignited a large fire at the facility, which is a key producer of gasoline, diesel fuel, and sulfur used in explosives.

The Astrakhan gas plant is located approximately 635 km from Ukraine’s eastern border. The facility is strategically positioned within the Astrakhan gas condensate field. The recent series of drone strikes demonstrates Ukraine’s continued efforts to disrupt Russia’s energy infrastructure and supply chains, significantly affecting fuel production and economic stability.

The fire broke out in the plant’s stable condensate processing unit, labeled U-1.731, according to industry insiders. Sources told Reuters that repairing the damaged unit, which has an annual processing capacity of three million tons, will take no less than three months.

“The situation is bad – shutdown will last at least three months. Further assessments will determine the exact timeline,” one source stated.

Another source confirmed that a commission is evaluating the damage, but preliminary reports suggest that full production may not resume before July.

Russia's burning Astrakhan gas complex, one of the largest in Russia, burning to the theme of 1980's hit TV show "Magnum PI". pic.twitter.com/YqdvAYu9Dr — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) February 3, 2025

The Moscow Times says the strike has disrupted fuel distribution, with wholesale trading of gasoline and diesel from the Astrakhan refinery being suspended at the Saint Petersburg International Commodity Exchange. On 3 February, traders received official notifications halting fuel transactions due to the shutdown.

Astrakhan’s gas processing plant is among Russia’s largest gas-chemical facilities, processing 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas and over 3.4 million tons of unstable condensate annually. The facility, operational since 1985, employs approximately 5,600 workers, making it the largest industrial employer in Astrakhan Oblast. The prolonged shutdown is expected to negatively impact the local economy.

This is not the first time Ukrainian drones have targeted infrastructure in the region. In July 2024, an attack struck a missile testing range in Astrakhan Oblast, damaging assembly and testing facilities in Akhtubinsk District. On the same night as the latest refinery strike, Ukrainian drones also hit a Lukoil refinery in Volgograd.

Escalation in drone strikes on Russian refineries

Last year, Ukraine intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia.

Since the beginning of 2025, Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure even more. According to reports, Ukrainian drones have hit Russian refineries and processing plants at least seven times this year, including:

31 January: Attack on an oil refinery in Volgograd Oblast

Attack on an oil refinery in Volgograd Oblast 29 January: Two drone strikes on refineries in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast

Two drone strikes on refineries in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast 24 and 26 January: Strikes on a Ryazan Oblast refinery

Strikes on a Ryazan Oblast refinery 11 January: Attack on a refinery in Tatarstan

In 2024, at least 15 major refineries across Russia were targeted by Ukrainian drones, including facilities owned by Lukoil, Gazprom Neft, and Rosneft. These attacks led to a drop in Russia’s oil refining output to a 12-year low of 267 million tons and reduced fuel exports by 9%, reaching 62 million tons.

Related: