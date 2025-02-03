Drones attack Russia’s largest oil and gas facilities in Volgograd, Astrakhan to disrupt their military use

Several strategic energy facilities across Russia came under drone attacks overnight, with fire incidents reported at refineries in Volgograd and Astrakhan regions.

By targeting oil refineries and fuel depots, Ukraine aims to disrupt the fuel supply necessary for Russian military operations. The attacks also aim to weaken Russia’s economy by reducing its ability to export oil and gas, which are significant sources of revenue for funding the war.

Volgograd

In Volgograd, air defense systems engaged in what Governor Andrey Bocharov described as “a massive attack by aircraft-type drones.”

“The falling debris caused localized fires at the oil refinery, which were quickly contained. There were also brief voltage fluctuations in the power grid. Electricity supply to the city of Volgograd and adjacent municipalities is being provided in full,” said Bocharov.

The drones likely hit the Lukoil refinery, which has a processing capacity of 14 million tons of oil annually and had previously been targeted on 31 January.

Lukoil refinery in Volgograd was already targeted on 31 January.



Lukoil refinery in Volgograd was already targeted on 31 January.https://t.co/Gc3954pWJn



📹exilenova_plus… pic.twitter.com/L9miYc9Jho — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 3, 2025

Astrakhan

The Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant (AGPP) was also attacked on the night of 3 February, with Governor Ilya Babushkin confirming a drone strike that resulted in a fire.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, the head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, the facility plays a significant role in Russia’s energy infrastructure, processing gas condensate and producing various fuel types, including gasoline and diesel.

On 3 February overnight, drones hit one of Russia's key energy facilities, resulting in a fire.



The Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant processes gas condensate and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and more.



The energy sector in Russia is one of the main sources of war funding.… pic.twitter.com/elvX0XZ5Lg — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 3, 2025

In 2022, the plant processed 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 3.418 million tons of unstable gas condensate.

In Orenburg, reports emerged of an evacuation at the region’s gas processing plant, which specializes in natural gas processing and produces components used in the petrochemical industry, including propane, butane, and liquefied gas mixtures.

“Liquefied gases can be used in military industries, including the production of fuel, chemical components, and materials for military equipment,” Kovalenko wrote.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported intercepting 70 drones across six regions without mentioning any incidents: “27 UAVs over Rostov Oblast; 25 over Volgograd Oblast; seven over Astrakhan Oblast, five over Voronezh Oblast, four over Belgorod Oblast, and two over Kursk Oblast.”

