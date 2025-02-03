Support us on Patreon
The final year of Biden’s presidency was marked by significant hesitation in supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Former US President Joe Biden.
In the final year of President Joe Biden’s term, critical military aid to Ukraine was significantly hampered by internal government debates and administrative complexities, according to a Reuters investigation published on 3 February.

The report details that decisions on weapons shipments were repeatedly delayed by fears of Russian escalation and uncertainty about US military stockpiles. Congressional gridlock further complicated the process, with a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine experiencing months of blockage.

“When we didn’t make it in time, they died,” said a Ukrainian soldier known by the callsign Beekeeper, highlighting the human cost of these delays.

By November 2024, only half of the promised military aid had been delivered, with just 30% of armored vehicles reaching Ukrainian forces.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan attempted to accelerate weapon transfers, sending multiple memos pushing the Pentagon to speed up deliveries, according to the report.

However, internal divisions persisted. Some officials, like Michael Carpenter, argued for looser restrictions, while others, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, warned of potential Russian retaliation.

“Every time we’re asking for something, it comes six, nine months later, when the war has already changed,” Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova claimed.

The investigation reveals that weapon shipment announcements became more ambiguous over time. A classified analysis by US European Command reportedly identified several weapons systems that could be provided without depleting US stockpiles.

The situation was further complicated by the looming possibility of Donald Trump’s return to power, with uncertainty about continued US support for Ukraine.

By September 2024, facing mounting pressure, Biden directed the Pentagon to allocate all remaining military funding for Ukraine, setting a countdown for accelerated deliveries.

The investigation found that from October to January, weapon announcements shifted to include more powerful munitions, though delivery remained slow.

