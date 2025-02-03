Lithuanian President Nauseda: Europe can not contain Russia without US

Without the US as a strong ally and NATO partner, containing Russian aggression in Europe will be extremely difficult, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

While US President Donald Trump has not explicitly stated an intention to withdraw from NATO, he has threatened such action in the past and continues to express frustration over NATO allies not meeting defense spending targets. In addition, some reports said that Trump plans to withdraw nearly 20,000 US troops from Europe, which represents about 20% of the current military presence there. Such plans are seen as such that can embolden Russia for further aggression and undermine European security.

Nausėda stressed that he could not imagine how Europe, including Lithuania, could deter Russian aggression without the US as a close partner.

He called for a stronger economic agenda with Washington, urging Europe to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from the US, as Lithuania has done. He noted that Vilnius now meets 52% of its gas needs this way, reducing dependence on Russian energy.

He also emphasized the importance of military cooperation, particularly in procuring American defense equipment. With Ukraine buying time for the West to rearm, European countries must accelerate their military acquisitions, Nausėda stated.

According to the Lithuanian president, NATO cooperation and economic competition with the US should not be at odds. He urged the EU to offer incentives, such as free trade agreements in the automotive industry and increased US energy imports, to strengthen transatlantic ties.

He concluded by calling for unity and decisive action to maintain European security.

