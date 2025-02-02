Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia’s Pacific coast official turned commander dies fighting against Ukraine

Sergei Yefremov, commander of the Tiger unit, and other Russian officer died in Kursk Oblast after their vehicle hit a mine.
byYuri Zoria
02/02/2025
2 minute read
russia's pacific coast official turned commander dies fighting against ukraine sergey efremov vice-governor primorsky krai volunteer military unit 5260662324702865811 russian vice governor yefremov killed allegedly while returning combat mission state
Sergey Efremov, Vice-Governor of Russia’s Primorsky Krai, commander of a volunteer military unit. Photo: Telegram/Astra
Russia’s Pacific coast official turned commander dies fighting against Ukraine

Russian Vice Governor Sergey Yefremov was killed allegedly while returning from a “combat mission,” Russian state media reported on 2 February, Russian media reported. Yefremov served as commander of a Pacific marines volunteer battalion fighting against Ukraine.

Primorsky Krai, where Yefremov served as vice governor, is located on Russia’s Pacific coast, approximately 400 km from Sapporo, Japan, and 6,600 km from Ukraine. Russian forces have experienced significant losses among high-ranking officers during the ongoing all-out Russo-Ukrainian war, with confirmed reports indicating the deaths of multiple generals and commanders since 2022.

Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako confirmed his death, recalling that they had jointly organized the Tiger battalion in June 2022, with Yefremov becoming its first commander. Yefremov’s appointment as vice governor overseeing internal policy was announced months before his death.

The BARS-22 Tiger volunteer unit was originally formed under the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of Russia’s Pacific Fleet. Yefremov took command of the unit in August 2024, when he and his unit were deployed to Russia’s Kursk Oblast. At the time of his death, the vice governor was serving as commander of the Tiger battalion.

Russia’s pro-Kremlin media, including the Telegram channel Baza and news site RBC, reported Yefremov’s death, citing Kozhemyako, who claimed that he was killed while returning from combat. No further details on the circumstances of his death were provided.

Another pro-Kremlin Telegram channel, Mash, reported that Yefremov was killed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast when his vehicle struck a mine and exploded. According to preliminary information, two Russian officers died in the blast, including Yefremov.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts