Russian Vice Governor Sergey Yefremov was killed allegedly while returning from a “combat mission,” Russian state media reported on 2 February, Russian media reported. Yefremov served as commander of a Pacific marines volunteer battalion fighting against Ukraine.

Primorsky Krai, where Yefremov served as vice governor, is located on Russia’s Pacific coast, approximately 400 km from Sapporo, Japan, and 6,600 km from Ukraine. Russian forces have experienced significant losses among high-ranking officers during the ongoing all-out Russo-Ukrainian war, with confirmed reports indicating the deaths of multiple generals and commanders since 2022.

Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako confirmed his death, recalling that they had jointly organized the Tiger battalion in June 2022, with Yefremov becoming its first commander. Yefremov’s appointment as vice governor overseeing internal policy was announced months before his death.

The BARS-22 Tiger volunteer unit was originally formed under the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of Russia’s Pacific Fleet. Yefremov took command of the unit in August 2024, when he and his unit were deployed to Russia’s Kursk Oblast. At the time of his death, the vice governor was serving as commander of the Tiger battalion.

Russia’s pro-Kremlin media, including the Telegram channel Baza and news site RBC, reported Yefremov’s death, citing Kozhemyako, who claimed that he was killed while returning from combat. No further details on the circumstances of his death were provided.

Another pro-Kremlin Telegram channel, Mash, reported that Yefremov was killed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast when his vehicle struck a mine and exploded. According to preliminary information, two Russian officers died in the blast, including Yefremov.

