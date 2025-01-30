Support us on Patreon
Australian POW who was feared dead may be alive in Russian captivity

After weeks of speculation about death following a disturbing interrogation video, Australian Prime Minister acknowledged receiving Russian diplomatic notification that Oscar Jenkins remains alive in detention.
byVira Kravchuk
30/01/2025
2 minute read
Australian teacher-turned-soldier Oscar Jenkins who fought on the Ukrainian side and was captured by the Russians.
Australian teacher-turned-soldier Oscar Jenkins who fought on the Ukrainian side and was captured by the Russians. Source: screenshot from the interrogation video.
Russia has informed Australia that Oscar Jenkins, previously feared dead, is alive and being held as a prisoner of war. The Australian government is working to verify this claim through diplomatic channels.

Oscar Jenkins is a 32-year-old Australian biology teacher who was captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russian forces. He went missing on 16 December 2024 during a combat mission in Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine. 

His situation became critical when a video surfaced in late December showing him being interrogated and physically assaulted by Russian captors, which raised fears for his safety and led to speculation about his potential execution.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Russia had reported Jenkins was in custody, but emphasized the need for confirmation, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation. 

“That is the statement that has been made by Russian authorities to our department,” Albanese told ABC Afternoon Briefing.

Russia’s ambassador stated Jenkins is being held by Russian armed forces on Russian territory and is in normal health condition.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has demanded Russia comply with international humanitarian law regarding Jenkins’ treatment as a prisoner of war. 

“Australia’s response would be unequivocal” if these obligations are not met, Wong stated.

The Australian government is collaborating with the International Committee of the Red Cross to gain access to Jenkins and verify his condition. 

Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko has called for “definitive video proof” of Jenkins’ wellbeing and criticized Russia’s delay in confirming his status.

He also suggested that the information about the Australian volunteer’s execution could have been a special information operation designed to deter foreigners from coming to fight for Ukraine.

If Jenkins had been killed, he would have been the first Australian prisoner of war to die in foreign custody since World War II. Seven other Australians have been killed fighting for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

The government has indicated it will prioritize communicating developments to Jenkins’ family before making public announcements.

Australian media reported that Jenkins likely joined the International Legion of the Ukrainian military, but it was later discovered that he served in the 402nd Separate Infantry Battalion as part of the 66th Mechanized Brigade.

