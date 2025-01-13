Eng
Esp

Ukraine intercepts 78 out of 110 Russian drones, falling debris damage children’s health center

Despite property damage affecting homes, businesses, and public facilities across multiple oblasts, local authorities report no civilian injuries.
byVira Kravchuk
13/01/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian rescuers are extinguishing fire after the Russian drone attack, when falling debris damaged a children's health center in Sumy, 13 January.
Ukrainian rescuers are extinguishing fire after the Russian drone attack, when falling debris damaged a children’s health center in Sumy, 13 January. Source: Sumy state emergency service
Ukraine intercepts 78 out of 110 Russian drones, falling debris damage children’s health center

Ukraine’s air defense forces intercepted 78 Shahed drones and tracked 31 decoy drones during a large-scale Russian attack overnight on 12-13 January, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

Russian forces have been launching drone attacks on Ukrainian cities almost nightly. Iranian-designed Shahed drones are relatively inexpensive to produce compared to traditional missiles, allowing Russia to conduct sustained operations without depleting its more expensive missile stockpiles. The primary targets of these drone strikes include civilian infrastructure and critical facilities across Ukraine, aiming to cause disruption and terror among the population.

The attack, launched from multiple locations in Russia including Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, involved 110 UAVs targeting twelve oblasts across Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s Air Force. 

The coordinated defense response included aviation units, air defense systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and mobile fire groups.

31 Russian decoy drones were locationally lost (without negative consequences).

According to local authorities, falling debris caused property damage in Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, affecting private homes, businesses, and public institutions. No casualties were reported in any of the impacted regions.

In Sumy, drone debris sparked a fire at a children’s health center, the State Emergency Service reported.

“The fire outbreaks have been eliminated. The areas that were hit have been inspected,” emergency services stated.

The residential areas of Sumy also came under attack, though no casualties were reported.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration documented damage to critical infrastructure, including four private residences, a dormitory, and a medical facility. The attack also damaged four vehicles, including an ambulance.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!