Ukraine intercepts 78 out of 110 Russian drones, falling debris damage children’s health center

Ukraine’s air defense forces intercepted 78 Shahed drones and tracked 31 decoy drones during a large-scale Russian attack overnight on 12-13 January, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

Russian forces have been launching drone attacks on Ukrainian cities almost nightly. Iranian-designed Shahed drones are relatively inexpensive to produce compared to traditional missiles, allowing Russia to conduct sustained operations without depleting its more expensive missile stockpiles. The primary targets of these drone strikes include civilian infrastructure and critical facilities across Ukraine, aiming to cause disruption and terror among the population.

The attack, launched from multiple locations in Russia including Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, involved 110 UAVs targeting twelve oblasts across Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

The coordinated defense response included aviation units, air defense systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and mobile fire groups.

31 Russian decoy drones were locationally lost (without negative consequences).

According to local authorities, falling debris caused property damage in Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, affecting private homes, businesses, and public institutions. No casualties were reported in any of the impacted regions.

In Sumy, drone debris sparked a fire at a children’s health center, the State Emergency Service reported.

“The fire outbreaks have been eliminated. The areas that were hit have been inspected,” emergency services stated.

The residential areas of Sumy also came under attack, though no casualties were reported.

On the evening of 12 January, Russian forces struck a residential sector and a children's health center in Sumy. No one was reported injured.



The Kyiv Regional Military Administration documented damage to critical infrastructure, including four private residences, a dormitory, and a medical facility. The attack also damaged four vehicles, including an ambulance.

