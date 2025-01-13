“Latest cars and five-star hotels”: Polish defense minister links Ukrainian refugee wealth to public “war fatigue”

Poland’s defense minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed public frustration over the wealthy Ukrainian refugees in Poland, according to the Financial Times.

These comments come amid already strained relations between the two countries, caused by disputes over agricultural exports and historical grievances. Polish farmers held multiple protests against the imports of cheaper Ukrainian grain, as they claimed it was leading to a drop in prices for their own products and undermining their livelihoods.

Despite these tensions, Poland is the fourth largest military supporter of Ukraine globally and has been a staunch advocate for Ukraine’s integration into the European Union. As of 2024, Poland hosted approximately 1 million Ukrainian refugees.

“Of course there is fatigue [with the war] in Polish society, and it is understandable especially when people here see young Ukrainian men driving the latest cars or staying in five-star hotels,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said as per the Financial Times.

The minister’s also commented on Poland’s recent refusal to provide Ukraine with its remaining MiG-29 aircraft, which Warsaw claims it needs for its own defense.

Kosiniak-Kamysz acknowledged Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s position in requesting more military aid, however he emphasized that Poland was among the first countries to provide substantial support for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began.

“But I think he and Ukraine must also remember that when others were only sending helmets, we sent tanks,” he said.

On the subject of direct military involvement in Ukraine, the minister ruled out sending Polish troops to support a potential ceasefire.

The initiative was primarily proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been advocating for the deployment of European troops to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire. The primary goal would be to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

The Financial Times also reported that Kosiniak-Kamysz is supporting US President-elect Donald Trump’s call for NATO members to increase their defense spending to 5 percent of GDP, though he acknowledges this target might take a decade to achieve for many alliance members.

The minister defended Trump’s ambitious target, saying it serves as “an important wake-up call” for the alliance.

He told the Financial Times that Poland “can be the transatlantic link between this challenge set by President Trump and its implementation in Europe.”

Related: