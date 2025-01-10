Sky News: Trump’s Greenland claims could help Putin justify war against Ukraine

Recent claims by US President-elect Donald Trump of gaining control over Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, could benefit Russia, as it articulates the expansionist policy currently being practiced by Russia in Ukraine, says Ivor Bennett in analysis for Sky News.

Republican Michael Waltz, whom Trump appointed as National Security Advisor, has recently stated that the island is important for US national security. In response to the statements, Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede said that the island is not for sale, emphasizing that the local people have long fought for their freedom.

Recently, the Kremlin responded to Trump’s claims regarding Greenland. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that the Arctic is a zone of Russia’s “national interests” and “strategic interests.”

“We are watching the rather dramatic development of the situation very closely, but so far, thank God, at the level of statements,” said Peskov.

The Kremlin’s concern is not unexpected, says the report, considering the “economic and geopolitical significance of the Arctic for Moscow.”

Russia has the longest Arctic coastline, stretching over 15,000 miles, and vast reserves of oil and gas in the region make it crucial for the country’s energy supply. Climate change has further increased its importance, as melting ice makes the Northern Sea Route, which hugs Russia’s Arctic coast, increasingly viable.

At the same time, Russia is the only Arctic state not in NATO, and “the melting ice means it increasingly views its Arctic border as a vulnerability.”

The report suggests that any attempt by the US to gain more Arctic territory might be seen as a provocation. One Russian legislator has expressed concern that Greenland could become a home for US strategic bombers.

The Sky News analysis said that Peskov’s remarks are Russia’s public reaction. In reality, if the US were to gain control over Greenland, it could cause a split within NATO, which could benefit Moscow.

“Instead of fighting as one, they could be fighting amongst themselves,” said the expert.

More importantly, “it articulates the expansionist policy that Russia is currently practicing in Ukraine.”

“It could, therefore, help Vladimir Putin attempt to legitimise the invasion of his neighbour, arguing: ‘If the US wants to claim territory in the name of national security, then why can’t we?'” said Bennett.

Earlier, Trump said he understands “Russia’s feelings” regarding Ukraine’s NATO aspirations, reportedly hinting at the alledged reasons behind Moscow’s attack on the country, which continues since 2014.

Trump suggested that Biden’s support for Ukraine’s NATO membership contradicted a long-standing understanding about Ukraine’s status, potentially contributing to the current war.

