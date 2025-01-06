Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Reuters: US plans new sanctions on Russia’s “shadow fleet”

Washington prepares comprehensive sanctions targeting vessels and networks involved in circumventing price restrictions on Russian petroleum exports.
byYuri Zoria
06/01/2025
2 minute read
Russia shadow fleet tanker
A Sovcomflot oil tanker. Russia’s state-owned shipping company operates vessels that are part of the estimated 600-strong “shadow fleet” used to transport oil above the G7 price cap, according to the European Parliament resolution of 14 November 2024. Photo: Sovcomflot
Reuters: US plans new sanctions on Russia’s “shadow fleet”

The US Biden administration is preparing to impose additional sanctions targeting vessels carrying Russian oil sold above the Western price cap of $60 per barrel, Reuters reports, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The move comes as the administration seeks to reinforce support for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war ahead of President-elect Trump’s January 20 inauguration, given his frequent criticism of US support costs for Ukraine. Trump’s future approach to Russian sanctions remains unclear.

One source told Reuters on 5 January that “It is going to be a big package,” while another source said the measures would include actions against individuals involved in networks trading oil above the established price cap.

The sanctions will target Russia’s “shadow fleet” of aging ships used to evade the price cap, estimated to contain hundreds of ships. The US has already previously sanctioned dozens of vessels. This is part of efforts to reduce Russia’s oil revenue and access to supplies supporting its war in Ukraine.

The fleet relies on aging, underregulated tankers and cargo vessels to transport oil covertly. Employing tactics like ship-to-ship transfers to hide oil origins, this practice bypasses oversight, raises transparency issues, and heightens risks of environmental disasters, including oil spills.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed to Reuters last month that the US was considering further sanctions on tankers, and would not rule out penalties against Chinese banks.

The G7, EU, and Australia implemented a $60 price cap in 2022, limiting Western services for Russian oil above the threshold. Russia diverted exports to China and India, frequently exceeding the cap, while remaining one of the world’s largest oil producers.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!