Ukraine opens talks with post-Assad Syria

Ukraine’s covert support of Syrian rebels with drones and intelligence led to Assad’s fall, paving way for new diplomatic ties.
byOlena Mukhina
27/12/2024
2 minute read
ukraine ministry foreign affairs
Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv. Source: Slovoidilo
On 27 December, Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Ukraine had established contact with the new Syrian authorities, including at the ministerial level.

In June 2022, Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with Syria after Damascus recognized the independence of Russian-occupied territories in Donbas. Kyiv also initiated a trade embargo against Syria in response.

Tykhyi stated that the restoration of diplomatic relations depends on Syria changing its stance on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“Efforts are actively underway. We issued a statement expressing Ukraine’s readiness to restore diplomatic ties, but this will depend on the actions of the new government.

We understand that the previous Assad regime recognized a violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, which led to the severance of diplomatic ties. If this policy changes, we are prepared to re-establish diplomatic relations,” the Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Hadi al-Bahra, head of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, announced on 8 December the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, which had ruled Syria for 24 years.

The collapse of the Syrian government ended the Bashar al-Assad family’s 50-year rule as opposition forces entered Damascus after a 10-day offensive.

Sources familiar with Ukrainian military activities abroad said the Syrian rebels who swept to power in early December 2024 received drones and other support from Ukrainian intelligence operatives who sought to undermine Russia and its Syrian allies.

