Ukraine targets Russian command center in Kursk Oblast, eliminates marine brigade commander

Military news portal Militarnyi reports that Ukrainian forces successfully struck a Russian command post in Lgov, Kursk Oblast, overnight on 25 December, killing deputy commander of Russia’s 810th Marine Brigade Salim Mukharbetovich Pashtov and several other officers.
The death of Pashtov was confirmed through his sister’s message in the brigade’s group on Russian social media network vk.com, Militarnyi says. Local Telegram channel in Lgov also confirmed the strike on the command post, noting that local residents were aware of its location.
According to the Russain Telegram channel Polkovnik GSh, seven other Russian military personnel in the building were killed alongside the deputy commander. They were likely brigade officers involved in unit management and issuing orders.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ StratCom reported on 25 December that the strike on the 810th Marine Brigade command post, located in an abandoned civilian building in Lgov, is part of a comprehensive campaign to weaken Russian forces’ ability to coordinate military operations against Ukraine.
Dnipro Osint’s terrain analysis identified the command post’s location:
Russian propaganda media outlets stated the strike was conducted using HIMARS rocket system. One of Russian Telegram channels reported the strike targeted the 810th separate marine brigade’s command post near Lgov sugar factory. Local authorities claimed four civilians were killed and five wounded in the strike on the five-story building.
