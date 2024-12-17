Pressure Russia — the aggressor, not the victim — into peace talks, Polish FM Sikorski says

On 16 December, Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Kyiv should not be “forced” into peace talks, emphasizing that “it is the aggressor, not the victim, that should be encouraged and forced” to negotiate, Agence France-Presse reported.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as Trump has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly. However, it remains uncertain how he will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that Trump might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity, raising concerns among allies regarding future US support for Ukraine.

Sikorski stressed that the division of tasks should ensure that both the US and the EU help Ukraine achieve a stronger negotiating position for potential future talks, where pressure must be applied to the aggressor, not the victim.

The Polish foreign minister also argued that the bloc must mobilize further in light of the return of a Donald Trump administration to office.

Sikorski assured that during Poland’s presidency of the EU Council, sanctions against Russia would only be intensified, per Polish Radio. He said the upcoming restrictions will include measures against Russia’s shadow fleet—unsafe tankers that cause massive environmental pollution.

On 18 December, Sikorski is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European officials and leaders. Discussions will include, among other topics, the deployment of peacekeeping forces on Ukrainian territory, Deutsche Welle reported.

Earlier, Poland’s Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland would establish a comprehensive unmanned army by early 2025.

The unmanned troops will include aerial, ground, surface, and underwater vehicles. He emphasized that the naval forces would specifically focus on surface and underwater drone operations.

