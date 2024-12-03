Russia claims Ukraine deployed a new long-range drone

Russian military sources claim Ukraine’s newly-deployed long-range Lord drone enhances deep-strike capabilities, reportedly raising concerns among the Russian officials. Concurrently, a Russian company develops the styrofoam Shturm-ST UAV for battlefield tasks, promoting its affordability and resilience to electronic warfare.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

Defence Blog reports that Russian military sources claim Ukraine has deployed a new long-range kamikaze drone in recent attacks. The remains of the drone were displayed in a report released by Russian media, suggesting it could be a new, previously unseen model developed specifically for Ukrainian forces.

According to these Russian sources, the drone might be the Lord model, developed by the startup Differentiators. The company, allegedly founded by Russian dissident Mikhail Kokorich, has not confirmed any involvement in the development of this particular UAV, and no solid evidence has been provided to verify the claims, Defence Blog noted.

In late January 2024, Mikhail Kokorich himself claimed that Ukrainian Defense forces were purchasing various drones from Destinus, a company he founded in the EU after fleeing Putin’s Russia. He stated that the company allegedly supplies over 100 large drones monthly, with Ukraine as a major customer. These drones, which serve both civilian and military purposes, include the “Lord” model (since Q2 2023) and the “Ruta” and “Hornet” models (since early 2024).

Defence Blog notes, referring to the manufacturer, that the propeller-driven “Lord” drone is designed for rapid mass production and has a range of 750 km to over 2,000 km, enabling deep strikes into enemy territory. The drone is said to feature a small radar footprint, operate without radio signals, and perform a variety of missions, including ISR, supply drops, ELINT, UAV training, jamming, and kamikaze attacks. It reportedly uses off-the-shelf components, enhancing its affordability and stealth.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian military news site Defense Express reports that Russia has unveiled a new low-cost loitering munition, named the Shturm-ST. Developed by the Russian company Dominanta, the drone is constructed from compressed styrofoam and covered with fiberglass, a design that significantly reduces its cost to approximately $1,800. The drone is said to be capable of remaining airborne for up to 60 minutes and can carry a payload of up to 5 kg.

The Shturm-ST is touted as a dual-purpose drone, capable of both reconnaissance and kamikaze missions. Defense Express notes that Russian forces have tested the drone in conditions involving electronic warfare. The drone is reported to be primarily made from Chinese components, reflecting the reliance on low-cost materials for rapid battlefield deployment.

