Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Mosfilm studio transfers its T-55, PT-76 tanks from 1950s to Russian army amid equipment shortage

Russia’s state-owned film studio used this armor as movie props
byYuri Zoria
14/11/2024
4 minute read
Mosfilm transfers its T-55, PT-76 tanks from 1950s to Russian army amid equipment shortage Top: Mosfilm director Karen Shakhnazarov (L) talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) on 13 November in Moscow (photo: kremlin.ru); Bottom left: PT-76 light Soviet tank, bottom right: T-55 tank (file photos).
Top: Mosfilm director Karen Shakhnazarov (L) talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) on 13 November in Moscow (photo: kremlin.ru); Bottom left: PT-76 light Soviet tank, bottom right: T-55 tank (file photos).
Mosfilm studio transfers its T-55, PT-76 tanks from 1950s to Russian army amid equipment shortage

On 13 November, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Karen Shakhnazarov, CEO of the state-owned Mosfilm studio, in the Kremlin. Shakhnazarov disclosed that Mosfilm had handed over its 1950s tanks, previously used as movie props, to the Russian military.

Russia has been experiencing very high equipment losses in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, particularly in armored vehicles and artillery. To address these deficits, the Russian defense industry and military have reactivated and deployed older Soviet-era equipment, including T-54 and T-55 tanks, first introduced in the late 1940s and 1950s. This strategy seeks to offset high attrition rates and support prolonged offensives, though relying on outdated technology hampers Russia’s ability to maintain modern military capabilities amid ongoing losses.

According to the official Kremlin transcript, Shakhnazarov praised Mosfilm as “Europe’s largest film studio,” claiming it rivaled major Hollywood studios such as Warner and Universal. During the meeting, Shakhnazarov also confirmed Mosfilm’s recent military assistance, saying,

We provided charitable aid of eight million [rubles]  ($81,200, – Ed.) this year, including six million for the needs of the special military operation,” he said, using the Kremlin’s term for its invasion of Ukraine.

The Mosfilm CEO also disclosed that in 2023, the studio transferred several pieces of Soviet-era military equipment to the Russian armed forces.

“In 2023, we handed over to the Armed Forces 28 T-55 tanks, eight PT-76 tanks, six BMPs, and eight tow vehicles stored at our military-technical base. I learned about the need, contacted the Ministry of Defense, and they collected these vehicles,” Shakhnazarov stated.

Putin responded,

“We are proud of Mosfilm.”

Film props become frontline gear

The Ukrainian military news site Militarnyi highlighted that Mosfilm’s military equipment had previously been used as props for films, series, and tourist activities at its facility in Krasnoznamensk near Moscow.

Mosfilm’s website describes its “Military Equipment” section as comprising tank, artillery, automotive, and firearms segments, boasting over 190 armored vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and self-propelled units designed to resemble foreign military equipment from various eras. The studio states that “all equipment is stage props, maintained in working condition.

PT-76

The PT-76, one of the vehicles provided by Mosfilm, is a Soviet amphibious light tank introduced in the early 1950s but discontinued in 1969.

PT-76 light tank in Russia’s Verkhnyaya Pyshma Tank Museum, 2012. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

According to Militarnyi, PT-76 tanks have not been spotted in combat zones in Ukraine, yet they could appear due to Russia’s shortage of military vehicles. The publication pointed to other reactivated Soviet vehicles, such as the BTR-50, being used as substitutes on the front lines.

T-55 in Russian army

The T-54 and T-55 tank models are often grouped together due to their similar design lineage and modifications over the years.

Introduced in 1948, the T-54/T-55 tank family is considered outdated by modern standards, with critical vulnerabilities, including low armor protection, lack of rangefinders and ballistic computers, basic sights, and an incomplete stabilization system for the main gun. Despite these limitations, Russia has relied on them due to high armor losses.

Mosfilm’s T-55 tank. Photo via Militarnyi

Militarnyi noted that the Russian army started actively deploying T-55 and T-54 tanks in the Russo-Ukrainian war as makeshift artillery, fire support vehicles, and infantry transports since March 2023.

According to OSINT project Oryx, tracking the visually confirmed equipment losses, Russia has lost at least 13 T-55s and T-54s in various modifications during Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Currently, Militarnyi reports, three Russian tank factories are involved in tank restoration, but only one specializes in repairing models like the T-55 and T-62, the 103rd Armored Repair Plant.

T-34s from early 1940s next?

Laos, in 2019, provided 30 T-34 tanks from World War II to Russia, either as a gift or sale, according to conflicting reports. Moscow intended these tanks for ceremonial parades and film use. The T-34-85 tanks from Laos were reportedly united within Russia’s 4th Kantemirovka Tank Division back in 2021, prior to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since then, Russia had been training some tank crews and mechanics on T-34 use and maintenance.

Russian propaganda heavily promotes the T-34, framing it as a “weapon of victory” in World War II. The possibility of these T-34s being deployed to Ukraine increases in time as Russia faces severe equipment shortages and high loss rates on the frontlines.

In 2023 Defense Express highlighted the possibility of T-34 tanks being deployed in Ukraine, potentially as ideological symbols to boost the morale of Russian soldiers.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!