Kursk offensive: “I’m living every soldier’s dream,” says Ukrainian fighter

For Ukrainian soldiers like Yevhen, being part of the Kursk offensive in Russia is a dream come true. As a journalist, speaking with him was equally thrilling, though arranging our talk proved challenging.

Yevhen’s military role keeps him constantly on the move. Recently back on Ukrainian soil, he spent two days setting up a Starlink terminal for stable communication. Just as he succeeded, a sudden meeting call interrupted our plans, leaving me anxiously awaiting his return.

When we finally connected, Yevhen revealed that the Kursk operation had canceled his first leave home this year. Yet he expressed no regrets, quipping that he got an “overseas vacation” instead.

To preserve authenticity, Euromaidan Press presents this conversation with minimal edits, offering readers direct insight into a Ukrainian soldier’s experience.

Ukraine’s Kursk offensive exceeds expectations

The Kursk Oblast offensive took everyone by surprise – even our own commanders. While I’m not privy to the planning, it’s clearly surpassing expectations.

“Right now, everything is very good. It’s hard, it’s difficult, but very good.”

We encountered no Russian resistance initially at the border.

“They fled because their defense and security forces were unprepared for an offensive. But it’s NOT TRUE that we only faced conscripts – professional soldiers were there too.”

The Russian forces we’ve encountered are diverse: a mix of reserves, conscripts, and Kadyrovites [Chechen troops loyal to Ramzan Kadyrov]. Their responses varied – some fled, others engaged in combat. Kadyrovite units still occupy certain areas, offering resistance as we advance. Contrary to circulating rumors, no forces were abandoned.

“It’s not as easy as TikTok shows. Russians can fight, but so can we. This war is tough.”

We’ve captured numerous prisoners. Notably, the defensive infrastructure was limited, with anti-tank obstacles like Dragon’s teeth only sparsely deployed in select areas.

Locals in Kursk Oblast: Between USSR and Ukraine

Local reactions varied dramatically.

“Surprisingly, some even speak Ukrainian fluently – better than some people in Kyiv.”

In these remote areas, time seems to have stood still. They still have the Party, Central Committee, Lenin – not much has changed since Soviet times. Some residents seem uncertain about their current government.

“Fundamentally though, people here are like people everywhere – they walk, they watch, they eat, they breathe.”

I haven’t observed any large-scale organized evacuation of civilians.

Ukraine’s strategic push

I believe the Kursk offensive’s goal is territorial exchange. We’re capturing as much as possible for future negotiations. This applies to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant too – it’s already very close.

“Physical occupation of facilities like the NPP or Sudzha gas hub isn’t essential. Our priority is establishing fire control. We have more critical objectives to focus on.”

Our presence here is about making this territory Ukrainian, with plans to establish our administration.

“We must beat the Russians at their own game. It’s a blow to their reputation and image, showing locals that this tyrant [Putin] controls nothing.”

Not a step back

Ukrainians are advancing – a few days ago we entered into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, probing their capabilities.

“We might take Moscow, or fight in Kursk Oblast for two more years. It’s war, but we’re all aiming for maximum success.”

All Ukrainian soldiers wish they were here with us.

“Every soldier fighting in Donbas dreams of being here. We all want to bring the war to Russian soil, make them feel what it’s like on their own land, not just ours.”

Unlike Russians, we avoid civilian areas as we advance. Ironically, they shell their own cities we haven’t even entered.

We use all tools our Western partners allow.

“It’s our equipment now. Why ask how to use it?”

Ukraine’s price

Typically, attackers suffer triple the losses of defenders. Our Kursk offensive defies this rule.

“The Ukrainian offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is a new type of combat, one that can’t be measured by standard statistics.”

Still, we may face higher losses when clearing and holding territory. Once Russian reserves arrive, the real test begins.

*****

Yevhen boldly mirrors Russian logic, claiming Ukraine’s right to “liberate” Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

“Our historical territories should be ours,” he asserts, citing ethnic Ukrainian populations.

He even anticipates “referendums,” echoing Russia’s playbook: staged votes in occupied Ukrainian territories to falsely legitimize annexation. This tactic relies on manipulating ethnic ties and language to justify aggression.

This approach highlights how such logic, if applied by both sides, leads only to endless conflict. True lasting peace, it’s clear, hinges on respecting internationally recognized borders.

Yet, Yevhen remains optimistic.

“It won’t be all easy, nor all difficult. Expect surprises – we’re writing history.”

