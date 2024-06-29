Kuleba meets with Armenian Foreign Minister, who distances himself from Russia

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in Croatia.

As reported on the official website of the Foreign Ministry of Affairs of Ukraine.

During the meeting Kuleba and Mirzoyan discussed the security situation in Europe and the South Caucasus.

Kuleba thanked Armenia for participation in the first Peace Summit in Switzerland and informed about further work on the implementation of the Peace Formula on the way to achieving a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

The Ministers also discussed the directions of deepening bilateral relations and international cooperation, especially in the context of Ukraine’s future membership in the EU.

Armenia moving away from Russia

For more than three years, since the Second Karabakh War in 2020, political analysts have been predicting a geopolitical reversal of Armenia’s course: withdrawal from organizations created by the Russian Federation and a return to the European Union.

The likelihood of such a development increased significantly in the following years, both as a result of direct armed clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and after Azerbaijan regained full control over Karabakh.

In addition, the Armenian leadership has recently started to make statements about withdrawal from the Russian-led CSTO security organization.

