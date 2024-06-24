Eng
US to finance printing of over 3 mn textbooks for Ukrainian students

“We will not allow Russia to succeed” in attacking Ukraine’s education system. Books to be produced in Ukraine, delivered to 12,000+ schools.
24/06/2024
The burnt books in Kharkiv may 2024
The burnt books in the Kharkiv printing house “Factor-Druk” due to Russian attack on 23 May 2024. Credit: Ihor Leptuga Nakypilo.ua
The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), will fund the printing of textbooks for primary school students in Ukraine.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on 24 June that USAID funding would enable printing more than three million textbooks for primary school students before the start of the next academic year.

“These textbooks will be produced in Ukraine and delivered to over 12,000 schools across the country,” Sullivan said.

The initiative aims to support Ukrainian book publishing following Russia’s hit on the Factor-Druk printing house in Kharkiv, one of the largest in Europe, destroying 50,000 books.

Sullivan emphasized the significance of Kharkiv’s printing industry, noting that it produces “a significant percentage of all books in Ukraine, including textbooks for Ukrainian children.”

“By striking these printing houses, Russia is attacking the Ukrainian education system. We will not allow Russia to succeed,” Sullivan said.

The advisor framed Russia’s actions as an assault on Ukraine’s education system.

According to the report, this move follows last year’s delivery of the first batch of textbooks for the “New Ukrainian School” program, which were printed free of charge in the EU.

