US surgeons to operate on war victims with severe facial injuries in Lviv free of charge

American surgeons are set to perform free reconstructive surgeries on about 50 Ukrainian war victims with severe facial injuries in Lviv this autumn.
byMaria Tril
24/06/2024
1 minute read
us surgery in lviv
Illustrative photo
The Ukrainian medical and scientific development platform INgenius reports that reconstructive surgeons from the United States will operate on war victims with severe facial injuries free of charge in Lviv.

INgenius reported on Instagram that US doctors will visit Lviv this autumn as part of the “Face to Face” program. The American doctors have already begun selecting patients for free operations.

The mission will provide free surgeries for both military personnel and civilians who have suffered severe facial injuries, facial bone defects, and eyelid injuries as a result of the war.

Ivanka Nebor, the founder of INgenius, told Ukrainska Pravda. Life that approximately 50 people can receive surgery during this mission. “The exact number will depend on the severity of the cases,” she explained.

Priority is given to facial bone defects, absence of the lower jaw, and injuries to the nose and eyelids,” Nebor said.

For the selected patients, the surgeries and hospital stays will be free of charge.

According to the statement, this marks the fourth “Face to Face” mission, but not the last. Previous missions have already successfully operated on about 100 Ukrainians.

The humanitarian program collaborates with the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) Educational and Research Foundation, Razom for Ukraine, and INgenius.

