Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK intel: Russian nationalist movement pushes for harsher approach to Ukraine war

Owner of a Russian nationalist TV channel Konstantin Malofeev is sponsoring a university movement that envisions global Russian ideological dominance
byAlya Shandra
23/06/2024
2 minute read
Fraternity academics Russia imperialism
The Brotherhood of Academists and participants of other right-wing communities at the “Patriotic festival Pokrov” in Astrakhan, 2023. Source: VKontakte public group “Akademists | Astrakhan”
UK intel: Russian nationalist movement pushes for harsher approach to Ukraine war

A Russian nationalist student movement called “The Fraternity of the Academics” is gaining influence and could impact Russia’s approach to the war in Ukraine, according to the UK Defence Intelligence.

The ideology of the “Russian world,” driving Russia’s war against Ukraine, is already pretty extreme, as it gives Russia’s invasion a sacral dimension by pitting “holy Russia” against the “godless West.” However, this report suggests that even more radical forces are emerging within Russia.

The Fraternity of the Academics, known as “akademisty” in Russian, consists of nationalist-conservative student groups established in universities across Russia. The project is financially backed by Konstantin Malofeyev, a billionaire who founded the right-wing conservative media outlet Tsargrad.

According to reports from the Russian media outlet Verstka, the movement has seen rapid growth since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. From Crimea to Vladivostok, students are gathering to promote nationalism and “traditional values” within Russian universities.

The movement “has cells in various Russian universities and adheres to a militantly imperialist outlook,” the UK Ministry of Defense stated in a 22 June report.

The Fraternity’s ideology envisions the 21st century as potentially becoming “a golden century of Russian culture with Russian ideological dominance on a global scale.”

The UK Ministry of Defense notes that the Fraternity has organized military training for its members, with some going to fight in Ukraine. The movement is described as “totally hostile to Ukrainian statehood.”

The existence and growth of this nationalist student group points to “a constituency in Russia for a more militant approach towards both the war on Ukraine and the West,” according to the intelligence update. This shift in sentiment could have significant implications as a generational change occurs in Russia’s administrative elites over the coming years.

The report suggests that the Fraternity’s influence may lead to a more aggressive stance from Russia, both in its conduct of the war in Ukraine and in its relations with Western countries. As younger leaders potentially sympathetic to such nationalist ideologies rise to power, it could shape Russian foreign policy for years to come.

The Russian media Verstka 

The Fraternity of the Academics, known as “akademisty” in Russian, consists of nationalist-conservative student groups established in universities across Russia. The project is financially backed by Konstantin Malofeyev, a billionaire who founded the right-wing conservative media outlet Tsargrad and was one of the key figures behind the separatist movement in Donbas.

According to reports from the Russian media outlet Verstka, the movement has seen rapid growth since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. From Crimea to Vladivostok, students are gathering to promote nationalism and “traditional values” within Russian universities.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts