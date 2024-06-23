Last weekend, Norwegian law enforcement arrested an individual accused of killing a Ukrainian refugee, 20, in the municipality of Karmøy in southwestern Norway, according to Dagbladet.

The Ukrainian man, who was partially disabled and used a wheelchair, was stabbed to death on 14 June. At the scene, police arrested a Norwegian man, who was later charged with murder.

The suspect is being held in custody and refusing to explain the reasons behind his attack to the police.

Prosecutor Siri Ann Flindall told Dagbladet that the accused Norwegian individual and the murdered Ukrainian were neighbors.

They lived in an area of Karmøy where municipal housing is provided for people who need additional care or are undergoing treatment for drug addiction.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the accused man, Sigurd Rønningen, claimed that the Ukrainian refugee had repeatedly threatened his client and demanded a deep investigation into the case.

Earlier, two Ukrainian men were killed in the German city of Murnau am Staffelsee on 27 April. They were soldiers undergoing medical rehabilitation in Bavaria after being wounded. The Ukrainian men were killed by a Russian national.

At rallies abroad, Russian nationals and emigrants often display hatred towards Ukraine and Ukrainians and support for Russia’s aggression.

