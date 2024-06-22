Ukraine inks seven defense deals at Eurosatory exhibition in Paris

The Ministry of Strategic Industries reported that Ukraine signed seven agreements at the Eurosatory, the international defense industry exhibition held from 17 to 21 June 2024 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center.

The deals were concluded between Ukroboronprom state concern and French defense companies, announced Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin.

The five new agreements were signed with:

French company Thales . It includes a memorandum on establishing a joint venture in Ukraine for repairing and modernizing equipment for electronic warfare, communication, air defense systems, and radars. Thales also intends to set up a service center in Ukraine to maintain and test electronic warfare equipment and radars.

, an industrial giant, and , a company specializing in military vehicles. Ukraine reached an agreement with Exail on the installation and trial use of navigation systems on Ukrainian-made radars and the maintenance and modernization of armored vehicles with Arquus. Additionally, the French association GICAT signed a memorandum of cooperation with the “Technological Forces of Ukraine” Association, while a private Ukrainian drone developer agreed to develop UAVs jointly with Thales.

“The Ukrainian and European defense industries have much to share with each other. We are counting on long-term and fruitful cooperation that will enhance the defense capabilities not only of Ukraine but also of the entire European Union, of which we will eventually become a part,” added the minister.

