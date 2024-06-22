Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine inks seven defense deals at Eurosatory exhibition in Paris

Ukraine signed an agreement with Arquus to maintain and modernize armored vehicles.
byOlena Mukhina
22/06/2024
2 minute read
A batch of 122-mm artillery ammunition delivered by Ukroboronprom on 11 April 2022. Photo by Ukroboronprom
Ukraine inks seven defense deals at Eurosatory exhibition in Paris

The Ministry of Strategic Industries reported that Ukraine signed seven agreements at the Eurosatory, the international defense industry exhibition held from 17 to 21 June 2024 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center.

The deals were concluded between Ukroboronprom state concern and French defense companies, announced Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin.

The five new agreements were signed with:

  • French company Thales. It includes a memorandum on establishing a joint venture in Ukraine for repairing and modernizing equipment for electronic warfare, communication, air defense systems, and radars. Thales also intends to set up a service center in Ukraine to maintain and test electronic warfare equipment and radars.
  • French company Hexadrone. The deal was reached on the joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles.
  • Exail Technologies, an industrial giant, and Arquus, a company specializing in military vehicles. Ukraine reached an agreement with Exail on the installation and trial use of navigation systems on Ukrainian-made radars and the maintenance and modernization of armored vehicles with Arquus.
  • Additionally, the French association GICAT signed a memorandum of cooperation with the “Technological Forces of Ukraine” Association, while a private Ukrainian drone developer agreed to develop UAVs jointly with Thales.

“The Ukrainian and European defense industries have much to share with each other. We are counting on long-term and fruitful cooperation that will enhance the defense capabilities not only of Ukraine but also of the entire European Union, of which we will eventually become a part,” added the minister. 

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!