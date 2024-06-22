Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

IAEA confirms destruction of critical substation in occupied Enerhodar

The International Atomic Energy Agency has reported the destruction of a key electrical substation in occupied Enerhodar, raising concerns about regional power stability.
byMaria Tril
22/06/2024
2 minute read
iaea director general grossi
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, an illustrative image. Credit: donpatriot.news
IAEA confirms destruction of critical substation in occupied Enerhodar

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts stationed at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have confirmed the destruction of the “Luch” substation in Enerhodar.

According to the IAEA, their team visited the “Luch” electrical substation, which ZNPP representatives claim was damaged in a drone attack on 19 June.

“Following this event in Enerhodar, where most of the ZNPP staff live and powered by the ‘Luch’ and ‘Raduga’ substations, electricity disappeared on the evening of 19 June.”

The IAEA team based at ZNPP visited the ‘Luch’ substation on 20 June and confirmed that it was destroyed and not operational.

The “Luch” substation usually provides electricity to parts of the city of Enerhodar and other areas, such as the city’s water pumping station, industrial zone, and surrounding small settlements. Since 20 June, part of Enerhodar has been receiving electricity through the “Raduga” substation.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi emphasized the vulnerability of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has already lost access to most external power lines.

“The Zaporizhzhia NPP, which has already lost access to most external power lines, is particularly vulnerable in this regard. During the full-scale invasion, it has repeatedly lost external power. The damage to the ‘Luch’ substation directly affected the plant’s personnel living in Enerhodar, adjacent to the ZNPP, and therefore also affected nuclear safety,” he said.

The IAEA team also reported ongoing military activity in the area, including explosions near the site on June 16 and 17. However, ZNPP representatives informed the agency’s experts that there was no impact on the site.

The international mission continues its regular nuclear safety monitoring activities at the ZNPP, including discussions about the repair plan for nuclear units 1 and 2 for the second half of 2024, observation of safety system tests on unit 5, and inspection of the ZNPP training and research center.

Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov previously reported to Suspilne that the city has been without electricity since 19 June, with partial restoration on 20 June, attributing the outages to Russian military shelling of the substation.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!