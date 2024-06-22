IAEA confirms destruction of critical substation in occupied Enerhodar

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts stationed at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have confirmed the destruction of the “Luch” substation in Enerhodar.

According to the IAEA, their team visited the “Luch” electrical substation, which ZNPP representatives claim was damaged in a drone attack on 19 June.

“Following this event in Enerhodar, where most of the ZNPP staff live and powered by the ‘Luch’ and ‘Raduga’ substations, electricity disappeared on the evening of 19 June.”

The IAEA team based at ZNPP visited the ‘Luch’ substation on 20 June and confirmed that it was destroyed and not operational.

The “Luch” substation usually provides electricity to parts of the city of Enerhodar and other areas, such as the city’s water pumping station, industrial zone, and surrounding small settlements. Since 20 June, part of Enerhodar has been receiving electricity through the “Raduga” substation.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi emphasized the vulnerability of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has already lost access to most external power lines.

“The Zaporizhzhia NPP, which has already lost access to most external power lines, is particularly vulnerable in this regard. During the full-scale invasion, it has repeatedly lost external power. The damage to the ‘Luch’ substation directly affected the plant’s personnel living in Enerhodar, adjacent to the ZNPP, and therefore also affected nuclear safety,” he said.

The IAEA team also reported ongoing military activity in the area, including explosions near the site on June 16 and 17. However, ZNPP representatives informed the agency’s experts that there was no impact on the site.

The international mission continues its regular nuclear safety monitoring activities at the ZNPP, including discussions about the repair plan for nuclear units 1 and 2 for the second half of 2024, observation of safety system tests on unit 5, and inspection of the ZNPP training and research center.

Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov previously reported to Suspilne that the city has been without electricity since 19 June, with partial restoration on 20 June, attributing the outages to Russian military shelling of the substation.

