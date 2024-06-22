Expert: Russia’s informational attacks target EU elections and Global Peace Summit

Russians directed most of their informational attacks on EU member statea, said Artem Bidenko, the executive director of the Institute for Information Security, according to UkrInform.

As the expert explained, the European Parliament elections and the Global Peace Summit organized by Ukraine increased Russian propaganda in the bloc.

“Most informational attacks were carried out by Russians within the European Union. They were driven by objective political reasons — the European Parliament elections and the Peace Summit. Russians spent 60% of their efforts, resources, finances, and hacker attacks to convince Europeans of the narratives or counter-narratives necessary for the implementation of their destructive policies,” Bidenko said.

He noted that reports on the unprecedented level of Russian informational threats emerged at the highest levels of the EU, and even law enforcement agencies were involved in combating them.

“Russians exploited people’s fears and phobias, mobilizing their networks of pseudo-experts and organizations to support extreme right or left parties in the European Parliament elections,” Bidenko said.

Several waves of arrests of informational agents took place, and several Russian networks were exposed and expelled from the EU.

Read also: