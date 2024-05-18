Zelenskyy expects a three-point action plan from the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland

President Zelenskyy expects that the participants of the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland will manage to draw up an action plan. According to Zelenskyy, the plan should relate to three specific areas.

These three areas include free navigation, relating to the protection of port infrastructure, food security for the entire world, and the economic development of Ukraine. Nuclear and energy security will also be discussed during the summit to stop strikes at critical infrastructure. And the third point is the exchange of captives and the return of illegally deported children.

President Zelenskyy spoke about this matter during an interview with the French news agency AFP, excerpts from which are quoted by the press service of the President of Ukraine.

“If we come out of the Summit with these three steps, with these positions agreed upon in most countries, it means that Russia will not block them any further, and we will develop a step-by-step, very detailed plan for each of these points with certain countries at the technical level,” Zelenskyy said.

According to the press service, Ukraine is ready to engage in dialogue with all the states that support its territorial integrity. That is why Zelenskyy and his team are actively working to involve representatives of the Global South in the summit. After all, nuclear security is very important for China, while food security is important for Africa and Asia, and prisoner exchange is important for the Arab world.

“Even if they see the world differently, it is important to work to engage them because they have influence. Any kind of influence: defense – at the level of arms trade, economy – somewhere. They have an influence on Russia. And the more such countries we have on our side – on the side of ending the war, – the more Russia will have to take it into account,” Zelenskyy noted.

Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

Of the 160 countries and organizations invited to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, fifty have so far confirmed their participation. Among those who have already confirmed their participation are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Russia was not invited to the peace summit – this is the position of Ukraine. Russia itself has stated its unwillingness to participate, but Switzerland would very much like to launch a process that would attract Russia.

The Global Peace Summit will be held June 15-16 in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

