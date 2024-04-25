Eng
Politico: China “in fact picking a side” in Russia’s war against Ukraine, says US Ambassador to NATO

Julianne Smith, the US Ambassador to NATO, says China cannot be considered neutral in the Russo-Ukrainian war, noting that without Chinese equipment and technology, Russia would struggle to continue its aggression.
25/04/2024
China is providing support to Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine by supplying drone technology and gunpowder ingredients, according to Julianne Smith, the US Ambassador to NATO, as reported by Politico.

China was accused of providing military support to Russia, enabling the latter to continue its aggression against Ukraine.

Smith stated that China’s assistance helped Russia achieve some of its objectives in Ukraine, saying that without this “matériel support, Russia would be in a very different situation and would have trouble pursuing some of these acts of aggression,” Politico reported.

“The PRC (the People’s Republic of China, – Ed.) cannot claim to be entirely neutral in this case, [and] they are in fact picking a side,” Smith told Politico. She added that the United States does not believe China’s claims of neutrality in the war.

Smith outlined the type of support Beijing has been providing to Moscow, including machine tools, microelectronics, UAV technologies and nitrocellulose that is used as a propellant.” While there is no evidence of China providing “lethal support” to Russia, the ambassador emphasized that China supplies Russia with components that can be used for both civilian and military goals, enabling Russia to continue its aggression in Ukraine, according to Politico.

Smith’s comments come shortly before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China on 24-26 April, where he is expected to warn Chinese officials against providing aid to Russia.

Politico says China maintains that it is not a “party” to the war and defends its “normal trading relationships” with Russia. Beijing has also accused the US of actively sending arms to Ukraine.

Earlier,  the US criticized Beijing for refusing to condemn Russia’s aggression and for its deep alliance with Moscow, termed a “no limits” friendship by President Putin.

The US has also been considering sanctions on Chinese banks as a means to limit Beijing’s support for Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, but no concrete plans have been made yet.

China objected to the US’s accusations regarding its trade with Russia, stating that China has the right to engage in normal economic and trade activities with other countries, including Russia.

