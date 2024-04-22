US Congressional delegation arrives in Kyiv, reaffirming support for Ukraine

The US Embassy in Ukraine announced on X that a bipartisan delegation of US Congress members, including Tom Kean, Bill Keating, Madeleine Dean, and Nathaniel Moran, arrived in Kyiv on 22 April.

U.S. Embassy Kyiv is pleased to welcome a bipartisan congressional delegation today — @CongressmanKean, @USRepKeating, @RepDean, and @RepNateMoran. Your visit is another reminder that our commitment to Ukraine is unwavering. pic.twitter.com/yTgYEe006Y — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) April 22, 2024

“Your visit is another reminder that our commitment to Ukraine is unwavering,” the embassy stated.

On 20 April, the US House of Representatives passed the “Additional Ukraine Security Assistance Act of 2024,” which provides over $60 billion in support for Ukraine.

The US Senate is expected to consider the Ukraine aid bill approved by the House of Representatives on 23 April.

