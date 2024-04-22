Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US Congressional delegation arrives in Kyiv, reaffirming support for Ukraine

As the US Congress approves a $60 billion Ukraine aid package, a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers visited Kyiv on 22 April.
byMaria Tril
22/04/2024
1 minute read
A bipartisan delegation of US Congress members in Kyiv
A bipartisan delegation of US Congress members in Kyiv, 22 April 2024. Credit: US Embassy in Kyiv via X
US Congressional delegation arrives in Kyiv, reaffirming support for Ukraine

The US Embassy in Ukraine announced on X that a bipartisan delegation of US Congress members, including Tom Kean, Bill Keating, Madeleine Dean, and Nathaniel Moran, arrived in Kyiv on 22 April.

“Your visit is another reminder that our commitment to Ukraine is unwavering,” the embassy stated.

On 20 April, the US House of Representatives passed the “Additional Ukraine Security Assistance Act of 2024,” which provides over $60 billion in support for Ukraine.

The US Senate is expected to consider the Ukraine aid bill approved by the House of Representatives on 23 April.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts