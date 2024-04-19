UK intel: Russia improved naval infrastructure in Novorossiysk, where it relocated its ships from Sevastopol away from Ukraine’s strikes

The UK Defense Ministry reports Russia has largely withdrawn its Black Sea Fleet ships and submarines from Sevastopol in occupied Crimea to Russia’s Novorossiysk further east on the Black Sea’s eastern coast, citing a missile frigate reloading activity there on 1 April.

Since March 2024, when Russia removed the Black Sea Fleet’s commander, the fleet has been the least active since the war began. The British Defense Ministry says it is likely basing at Novorossiysk to avoid potential Ukrainian attacks while Russia improves the port’s maintenance and logistics infrastructure to support the new arrangements indefinitely.

The Ministry wrote: