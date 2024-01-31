Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Media: Crimean athlete faces life sentence after accusations of state treason by Russian occupation authorities

byOlena Mukhina
31/01/2024
1 minute read
Russia's Su-25 fighter jets cruising over the Kerch bridge while a Russian oil-tank ship blocked passage for three Ukrainian boats. Kerch Strait, 25 November 2018. Photo: kerch.fm
Russia’s Su-25 fighter jets cruising over the Kerch bridge while a Russian oil-tank ship blocked passage for three Ukrainian boats. Kerch Strait, 25 November 2018. Photo: kerch.fm
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russian authorities have intensified charges against Kyrylo Barannikov, a Crimean resident and a master of sports in orienteering.

Barannikov, illegally detained by Russian security forces under the pretext of his involvement in alleged railway sabotage in Crimea, now faces grave accusations of state treason and participation in a terrorist organization.

The accusations, reported by the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, reveal a disturbing trend of repression and human rights violations in the occupied Crimea.

Barannik’s arrest occurred on 30 May 2023 on the embankment in the occupied city of Simferopol. He was blindfolded and taken for interrogation, during which he reportedly confessed to his sabotage activity in the settlement of Poshtove on 23 February.

Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian authorities have initiated legal proceedings related to railway sabotage against 137 individuals, with more than half of them being under the age of 20, as per UkrInform.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts