Entrepreneurs gain direct line to Zelenskyy through Economic Council

After the arrest of businessman Ihor Mazepa spurred outrage among Ukraine’s business elite, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed plans Friday for an All-Ukrainian Economic Platform to facilitate improved dialogue with the private sector.
byAlya Shandra
27/01/2024
1 minute read
Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: President.gov.ua
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the founding of a new communication mechanism with entrepreneurs – the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform, according to a statement published on the presidential website.

The initiative is part of state measures seeking to ease tensions with Ukraine’s business sector, which came to a boiling point after the arrest of a prominent investor amid accusations of police overreach.

“Today we are launching the creation of a new mechanism for communicating with entrepreneurs. And not only with the most noticeable ones. We are founding the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform, on which small, medium, and large businesses will be represented. And different regions of our state. And investors, and relocated companies,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address on 26 January.

He stated that the government together with the Office of the President, regional state administrations, and experts should organize the platform’s work.

“The main objective is for this to be a tool for effective communication. So that the dialogue is always supported by operational solutions – what state institutions are doing or changing, and what will create a new, normal history of relations, including between law enforcement and entrepreneurs,” Zelenskyy added.

According to the presidential website, Zelenskyy also signed decrees to establish an Entrepreneurship Support Council under martial law conditions. The council will consist of 7 entrepreneurs, including Netpeak co-founder Artem Borodatyuk and Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovskyi.

The announcement comes after government officials and lawmakers met with business leaders on 22 January regarding pressure from law enforcement on entrepreneurs amid the arrest of Ihor Mazepa and raids on Concorde Capital.

Ukraine business-police relations hit crisis point after Mazepa arrest

