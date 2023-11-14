Ukraine: Russians attack in seven directions

According to the latest update from the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian invaders continue unsuccessfully trying to encircle Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, storming near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, but Ukrainian troops are holding their ground.

In total, there were 80 clashes on the frontline in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff stated that the enemy carried out 4 missile and 53 aviation strikes, and 45 attacks with multiple rocket launchers against Ukrainian positions and settlements over the past day. In part, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 8 strikes on Russian positions, and missile troops hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, six artillery units, and an air defense facility.

The directions in which attacks are being conducted are:

Avdiivka direction (Donetsk Oblast): With air support, Russia persists in attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are holding defense, inflicting losses on Russia. Russia’s offensive actions south of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Severne, and east of Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast were unsuccessful. Ukraine repelled 18 attacks. Lyman direction (Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts): Russia led unsuccessful assault operations near Nadiya and Novoiorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine repelled 6 attacks. Bakhmut direction (Donetsk Oblast): Russia carried out assault actions near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine repelled 15 attacks. Ukraine continues assault actions south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on Russia. Mariinka direction (Donetsk Oblast): With air support, Russia carried out unsuccessful assaults in Mariinka and Novomykhailivka areas in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine repelled 24 attacks. Siversk direction (Donetsk Oblast): Russia conducted assaults south of Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast. The attacks were unsuccessful. Kupiansk direction (Kharkiv Oblast): Russia carried out assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukraine repelled 7 attacks. Zaporizhzhia direction (Zaporizhzhia Oblast): Ukraine defenders repelled 4 Russian attacks near Robotyne settlement in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to President Zelenskyy, the attacks are intensifying in the Avdiivka, Kupiansk, and Donetsk directions.

As well, Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi confirmed in a conversation with his USA counterpart Charles Brown that the hottest directions on the front are Avdiivka, Kupiansk, and Maryinka directions remain the hottest, noting that the situation is “difficult but under control.”