Reuters: New Slovak government rejects military assistance package for Ukraine￼

byOlena Mukhina
08/11/2023
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico during a meeting. Credit: Daily News Hungary
Slovakia’s new government rejected a previously drafted military aid plan for Ukraine after a pledge of new Prime Minister Robert Fico to halt assistance to Kyiv, Reuters reported.

The aid package included:

  • 140 KUB air defense system rockets
  • over 5,000 pieces of 125 mm cannon ammunition
  • 4 million rounds of small arms ammunition

Fico’s government declined the package at a cabinet meeting on 8 November, according to the government’s website.

Robert Fico made anti-Ukrainian statements numerous times during his election campaign this fall. Officials who did not support Ukraine were appointed to key positions in the new Slovak government.

Newly appointed Slovakia’s Foreign Minister, Yuri Blanar, had called the Russian aggression against Ukraine “a conflict between Russia and the United States,” claimed that Ukraine was “fighting against its own people,” and opposed the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Pro-Russian politician takes office as Slovakia’s PM

Robert Fico has held the position of Slovakia’s PM twice, 2006-2008 and 2012-2018. In 2018, he stepped down in the wake of the murder of the young journalist Jan Kuciak, who was investigating mafia activities and implicating some of Fico’s associates.

Before Fico’s appointment, Slovakia had sent military aid in 13 packages worth $718.24 million to Kyiv since February 2022.

Related:

