Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine MoD: Only 7% are locals in Russian “volunteer units” formed in occupied areas￼

Ukraine MoD’s National Resistance Center says Russian “Sudoplatova” and “Marhelova” battalions, created in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, struggle to recruit locals, with a mere 7% local enlistment, while the majority comprises Russians and Serbs.
byYuri Zoria
06/11/2023
1 minute read
Russia mobilization Ukraine war
Mobilized Russian troops, Illustrative photo, TASS
Ukraine MoD: Only 7% are locals in Russian “volunteer units” formed in occupied areas￼

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s website, National Resistance Center, says Russia’s so-called volunteer battalions formed in occupied territories of Ukraine struggle to find local volunteers to serve in such units. 

“According to the enemy’s estimates, up to 7% of locals serve in the “Sudoplatova” and “Marhelova” battalions, which were created by collaborators in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, respectively,” the Center wrote.

The majority of personnel in these units, according to the National Resistance Center, are comprised of Russian and Serbian mercenaries, which suggests that most residents of the occupied territories have chosen not to join Russia’s recruitment campaign into these so-called volunteer battalions.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, Russia has reportedly forcefully conscripted tens of thousands of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied areas to fight against their own country. Many of these conscripts were reportedly used as cannon fodder to expose Ukrainian artillery positions and to cover units recruited inside Russia.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts