Ukraine, Netherlands begin talks on bilateral security guarantees

Ukraine has launched bilateral security talks with the Netherlands, becoming the sixth country to hold such negotiations as part of Kyiv’s push for security guarantees, the Presidential Office reported on 28 October.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, began consultations with the Netherlands on the sidelines of the Ukraine peace formula summit in Malta, according to a statement. The move comes after Ukraine signed a declaration pledging security guarantees with the United States, Britain, Canada, France, and Japan.

“The Netherlands became the sixth country after the US, UK, Canada, Japan, and France, and the first non-member of the G7, with which Ukraine began relevant bilateral negotiations,” the statement said.

Yermak said it was symbolic that the talks took place during the third meeting of national security advisers in Malta on implementing Ukraine’s formula for peace. Preventing the escalation of the war is one element of the formula.

“The Netherlands is a reliable partner of Ukraine in making our joint victory closer,” Yermak said.

The discussions with the Netherlands covered military cooperation, rebuilding Ukraine’s economy, bringing Russia to account, sanctions, and using confiscated assets, the statement said. The two sides agreed on a plan for further steps to prepare a bilateral security deal.

