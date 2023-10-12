Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Military: Ukraine territorials foil Russian saboteur incursion attempt into Sumy Oblast

Serhiy Naiev, the Ukrainian joint forces commander, announced a thwarted Russian sabotage attempt in northeastern Sumy, aimed at civilian assets. Ukrainian defense ensured no casualties on their side.
byYuri Zoria
12/10/2023
Ukrainian forces liberated the occupied parts of Sumy Oblast. Legend: green: territories liberated in 2022; red: Russian occupied territories. Map: Deepstatemap.
On the morning of 12 October, Serhii Naiev, the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, unveiled a halted sabotage attempt by Russian forces near the border of the northeastern Sumy oblast.

According to Naiev, the thwarted infiltration occurred around midnight and involved an eight-member Russian saboteur group targeting the critical civilian infrastructure within the region, whose plans were promptly identified by the territorial defense brigade during their midnight observations. Rapid action was undertaken to safeguard Ukraine’s territorial integrity and its civilians.

“The saboteurs were trying to cross the state border of Ukraine and intended to move on in the direction of one of the civilian critical infrastructure facilities. Artillery and mortar units fired on the enemy,” Naiev said, adding that having suffered combat losses, the group retreated.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops suffered no casualties, according to him.

Ukrainian forces liberated the occupied parts of Sumy Oblast in 2023. Despite that, Russia carries out regular cross-border fire attacks on the region and attempts occasional cross-border penetrations of saboteur groups.

Read also:

