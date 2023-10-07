Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

UK intel: Ukrainian attacks on Sochi bring war home to Russians

Ukrainian drone strikes on an oil depot and airfield near the resort city are “a further example of the war directly affecting Russia’s population well away from the Ukrainian border”
byAlya Shandra
07/10/2023
1 minute read
Ukraine’s two latest drone strikes on the Russian Black Sea resort town of Sochi are bringing the war home to Russians, the British Ministry of Defense said in its latest intelligence report.

Ukrainian drones attack sochi
The Russian town of Sochi was attacked twice in recent weeks

The latest attack, on 1 October, reportedly carried out by Ukraine’s Special Forces, damaged an airfield in Adler, south of Sochi. The same day, the Smolensk Aircraft Plant was also targeted by Ukrainian kamikaze drones.

The previous attack on 20 September 2023 caused a large fire at an oil storage facility, near the airport. It was the first recorded strike on the area since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Sochi is a popular holiday destination, heavily associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and serves as the summer base for many of Russia’s elite.

Strikes near the city mark a further example of the war directly affecting Russia’s population well away from the Ukrainian border,” the UK intelligence said.

