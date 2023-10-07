UK intel: Ukrainian attacks on Sochi bring war home to Russians

Ukraine’s two latest drone strikes on the Russian Black Sea resort town of Sochi are bringing the war home to Russians, the British Ministry of Defense said in its latest intelligence report.

The latest attack, on 1 October, reportedly carried out by Ukraine’s Special Forces, damaged an airfield in Adler, south of Sochi. The same day, the Smolensk Aircraft Plant was also targeted by Ukrainian kamikaze drones.

Kamikaze drones reportedly attacked an airfield in Sochi (southern Russia), according to Russian media. 📹https://t.co/90bqNXLZoc pic.twitter.com/K4wO2vChzc — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 1, 2023

The previous attack on 20 September 2023 caused a large fire at an oil storage facility, near the airport. It was the first recorded strike on the area since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last night, an unknown drone hit a fuel depot in Russia's Sochi 📹https://t.co/wlZLFnKn51 pic.twitter.com/zEaZkExuZF — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 20, 2023

“Sochi is a popular holiday destination, heavily associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and serves as the summer base for many of Russia’s elite. Strikes near the city mark a further example of the war directly affecting Russia’s population well away from the Ukrainian border,” the UK intelligence said.

A kamikaze drone that hit an oil depot in Sochi exploded just 48 kilometers from Putin's Bocharov Ruchey residence, Metro reports Last weekend, Putin met with Belarusian leader Lukashenko there. This is the first time a drone has hit so close to the residence. 📷UNIAN pic.twitter.com/OKXyjX4W0k — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 20, 2023

