World Bank announces USD 232 million in aid for Ukraine

The World Bank has announced a new assistance package worth $232 million that will help 100,000 families in Ukraine make urgent repairs to homes damaged by Russia’s invasion.

“The Housing Repair for People’s Empowerment Project (HOPE) will enable homeowners to make light repairs, such as replacing broken windows or fixing damaged roofs.” “It will also provide repair funds to owners of multifamily residential buildings that are moderately damaged but do not require structural repairs,” the Bank said.

This initial financing will compensate people whose homes have suffered partial damage.

The next year, the World Bank plans to cooperate with the Ukrainian government on investments and critical reforms in energy, health, social protection, education, housing, and agriculture sectors.