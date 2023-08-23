Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast killed two teachers

byOlena Mukhina
23/08/2023
The image shows the aftermath of the Russian attack on the city of Romny in Sumy Oblast. Source: Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko
On 23 August, a Russian drone attack on the city of Romny in Sumy Oblast in northeastern Ukraine killed four staff members – the school’s headteacher, deputy head, secretary, and librarian, local authorities reported.

The image shows the aftermath of the Russian attack on the city of Romny in Sumy Oblast. Source: Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko

Russian troops attacked Romny with an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone that destroyed the local school, the Regional Military Administration said in a statement.

The image shows the aftermath of the Russian attack on the city of Romny in Sumy Oblast. Source: Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, four residents of the city who were walking next to the school, were also injured.

