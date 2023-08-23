Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast killed two teachers

On 23 August, a Russian drone attack on the city of Romny in Sumy Oblast in northeastern Ukraine killed four staff members – the school’s headteacher, deputy head, secretary, and librarian, local authorities reported.

Russian troops attacked Romny with an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone that destroyed the local school, the Regional Military Administration said in a statement.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, four residents of the city who were walking next to the school, were also injured.