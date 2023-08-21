Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Moscow to relocate 300,000 Russians to occupied Mariupol – Ukraine’s National Resistance Center￼

byIryna Voichuk
21/08/2023
A man walks past a destroyed street in Mariupol on 17 April 2022. Credit: Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters
Russia has prepared a “development plan” for the temporarily occupied Mariupol, which aims to increase its population by about 300,000 people through migration from Russia, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported citing sources in local underground.

According to documents obtained by the underground, Moscow intends to complete the transfer by 2035. To encourage Russians to move to the occupied territories of Ukraine, Moscow has introduced a program of preferential mortgages.

Russians abducted 250 children from occupied Melitopol, adopting them to “new families” in Russia – authorities

In addition, Russians bring migrant workers and civil servants from “depressed” regions of Russia to the occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, local residents are forcibly deported to the territory of the Russian Federation.

