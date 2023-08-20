Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Telegraph: Shipments of dual-use goods from China to Russia soared several times

byBohdan Ben
20/08/2023
1 minute read
Russian firms – including sanctioned companies – involved in the production of missile launchers, armored vehicles, and strategic bombers have received tens of thousands of shipments from China since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, The Telegraph has found in its investigation.

Trade between China and is expected to reach $200 billion in 2023, a new record high, even as Chinese exports to other countries have fallen significantly. It is because Chinese exports of goods with potential military uses to Russia rose by more than three times.

Chinese firms have also sent optical sights to more than 50 Russian companies since the start of 2022. Imports of these products nearly doubled to $2.5 million in 2022.

China has also exported some of its products to Russia through third countries to avoid sanctions. Chinese exports of turbojets and radar missile navigation systems have been sent via India and Costa Rica before being re-exported to Russia. Russia and China could also secretly agree with Iran to supply ammonium perchlorate, a chemical compound used in ballistic missiles.

In addition, China exported $18 million of titanium alloy products to Russia in 2022, nearly double the year prior. Lightweight and heat-resistant titanium alloys are used to manufacture military aircraft and weapons.

