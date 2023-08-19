Russia says Ukrainian drones hit military airfield in Novgorod Oblast

On the morning of 19 August, Ukraine launched a drone attack on a military airfield in Novgorod Oblast in Russia, damaging at least one aircraft.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces attacked the airfield with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the copter type.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the aircraft parking area which was promptly extinguished by firefighting teams. One aircraft was damaged, the ministry said, but no casualties were reported.

Later, the Ukrainian Telegram channel “Monitor” informed that two Tu-22М3 long-range supersonic missile carrier bombers were damaged in the drone strike.