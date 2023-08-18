Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

UK to supply Ukraine with additional air defense systems – Sky News

byOlena Mukhina
18/08/2023
1 minute read
air defense
The image shows a Ukrainian air defense unit. Credit: Ukrinform.
The UK Ministry of Defense has signed three contracts worth $115 million with arms manufacturers companies to supply Ukraine with air defense systems, according to Sky News.

The largest contract worth over $71 million was signed with the Norwegian Kongsberg company which will provide anti-drone systems capable of detecting, intercepting, and destroying Russian drones.

The package of military help will also include CORTEX Typhon Uncrewed Aerial Systems.

The UK hasn’t provided more details on the other two contracts but added they also relate to air defense weapons.

The agreements have been reportedly signed through the International Fund for Ukraine set up by the United Kingdom in partnership with Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, and Lithuania.

