Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Three in four Ukrainians who fled war intend to return home, UN says – Sky News￼

byOlena Mukhina
18/08/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian refugees. Source: UkrInform
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The most recent UN data suggests at least 8.25 million have fled Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, as per Sky News.

Earlier, the International Organization for Migration said that just over half of them have since returned home. In addition, a new UN study shows the majority of Ukrainians who stay outside Ukraine want to return as well.

The survey found 76% of Ukrainian refugees living abroad want to return. It’s a slightly higher percentage – 82% – for internally displaced Ukrainians. Moreover, 15% of those surveyed said they intend to return within the next three months.

According to the deputy head of the UN Refugee Agency in Ukraine, Karen Whiting, the survey shows there’s a clear desire for Ukrainians to return, those who want to integrate in their host countries find more opportunities.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts