Three in four Ukrainians who fled war intend to return home, UN says – Sky News￼

The most recent UN data suggests at least 8.25 million have fled Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, as per Sky News.

Earlier, the International Organization for Migration said that just over half of them have since returned home. In addition, a new UN study shows the majority of Ukrainians who stay outside Ukraine want to return as well.

The survey found 76% of Ukrainian refugees living abroad want to return. It’s a slightly higher percentage – 82% – for internally displaced Ukrainians. Moreover, 15% of those surveyed said they intend to return within the next three months.

According to the deputy head of the UN Refugee Agency in Ukraine, Karen Whiting, the survey shows there’s a clear desire for Ukrainians to return, those who want to integrate in their host countries find more opportunities.