Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

US imposes sanctions on four Russian tycoons with ties to West

byOlena Mukhina
12/08/2023
1 minute read
Photo: president.gov.ua
Photo: president.gov.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The US Department of the Treasury has imposed new sanctions on four Russian businessmen – Petr Aven, Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, and Alexey Kuzmichev tied to the Alfa Group Consortium, one of the largest financial and investment conglomerates in Russia.

Previously, four tycoons were sanctioned by Australia, Canada, the European Union, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

“Wealthy Russian elites should disabuse themselves of the notion that they can operate business as usual while the Kremlin wages war against the Ukrainian people. Our international coalition will continue to hold accountable those enabling the unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

In addition, the US targeted the Russian Association of Employers the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs involved in the technology sector of Russia. The organization has coordinating councils that promote import substitution, technology independence, and technology development. “It has also been involved in activities related to Russia’s responses to sanctions imposed on Putin’s regime since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” the US Treasury Department.

The restrictions include a ban on property in the US and interests in the property of the sanctioned businessmen. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly by them are also blocked.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts