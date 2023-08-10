Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Ukraine’s largest job search service cuts cooperation with companies that have not exited Russia

Many companies and brands have not left Russia even after a year and a half of its all-out war against Ukraine. The Ukrainian Work.ua job search service announced the shutdown of cooperation with these businesses.
byIryna Voichuk
10/08/2023
2 minute read
work ua
Companies and brands with which Work.ua servise ceases to cooperate. Credit: Work.ua
Ukrainian Work.ua job search service stops providing services to companies and brands that have not left Russia and terminates contracts worth more than UAH 5 million ($135,000) per year, the company said in an official statement.

A year and a half of full-scale war has proved that those companies that have not yet left the Russian market are certainly not doing so because they have not been able to or have not had time. They don’t want to. Money is more valuable to them than people’s lives. This means that they should have no place in Ukraine,” Work.ua wrote.

As of 10 August, the service will cease cooperation with companies that continue operating in the Russian market and encourage other businesses to do the same.

“Work.ua is taking this step today, 10 August 2023, and urges on all businesses and all people who are still cooperating with them to write resignations, terminate contracts, and suspend all interaction,” the statement said.

According to Work.ua, the company breaks contracts for more than UAH 5 million ($135,000) and returns these funds to the owners.

“Russia uses money from these companies to build missiles flying to destroy our cities and kill people,” Work.ua job search service said.

Nearly year after Ukraine invasion, only 17 of 122 top companies have exited Russia – watchdog

Explaining its position that these companies provide jobs for Ukrainians, the company wrote:

They managed to live with the thesis that our economy needed them all this time. Perhaps this could have been tolerated in the first months when the labor market collapsed, everything was stalled, and each job fed ten more people nearby, and we believed that either the war would end quickly or these companies would leave Russia in some time.

But now, a year and a half later, we understand exactly their choice. Their owners and managers decided they were OK with killing Ukrainians with their money. They are okay with cooperating with a country threatening the world with war and death.

That is why Ukraine must prove there is no place for such companies in the future by refusing their activities, money, and taxes and showing that things are beyond money. Taxes and salaries cannot buy human dignity. Show it to the whole world. And to prove it to ourselves once again.

“Memorize these brands and eliminate them from your life. Explain why this is important to your friends, family, and colleagues. Call on your social networks to suspend any cooperation with these companies,” Work.ua concluded.

Related:

