Estonia provides 150 handguns, ammunition to Ukraine

On 10 August, Estonia’s Ministry of Defense announced a new military aid package to Ukraine, including 150 handguns and ammunition for them.

“We must support Ukraine in its fight against the continuing Russian aggression. Once again, we have found an opportunity where Estonia can lend a helping hand. The Russian Federation cannot gain anything from this aggression. Therefore, all who support Ukraine must both speed up the provision of military aid and increase the capacity of their defense industry,” said Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur.

Estonia has provided Ukraine with military aid valued at over EUR 400 million, more than 1% of the GDP. Earlier military aid has included, for example, Javelin anti-tank systems, howitzers, artillery ammunition, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communications equipment, military field hospitals, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and food packages.

